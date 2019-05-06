Another year, another Teacher Appreciation Week to celebrate those who’ve lead us, taught us, and acted as our mentors.

Many of us know that teachers can be strict in real life, sometimes for the better. However, when things get too rough with the real life instructors, luckily certain fictional characters set the bar high for our educational dreams.

Hit the flip for some favorite television and movie teachers you might have wished strolled in your classroom when school got too hard.

If Only: 5 TV & Movie Teachers You Probably Wished Were Real Growing Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: