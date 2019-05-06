We are all aware of the recent measle outbreak that has spread across 22 states and infected hundreds of people. Millions of people have the vaccine but got it years ago and are wondering if it’s still effective. So, do you need another dose of the vaccine?

According to ValleyNewsLive.com, Beth Moench, an LPN at Sanford Health, says, “The concern is for people born between 1963 and 1968…those were the first years of the measles vaccine. And the vaccine they had at that time was what they’re calling a ‘kill virus vaccine’ and it wasn’t as effective as some of the vaccines we have now.”

You may also be less protected if you received your vaccine between the late 60s to late 80s. So how do you know if you need the vaccine? Moench says your healthcare provider should have your records. But if you’re not sure whether you’ve had the MMR vaccine, and you can’t find your records, a simple blood test can let you know. We’re told those born before 1957 do not need the vaccine since they were exposed to measles at that time. The only group of people who should not be vaccinated for measles are individuals who are immunosuppressed.

How To Tell If You Need Another Measles Vaccine! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 100.3: