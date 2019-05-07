CLOSE
Tiger Woods Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

Source: Ross Kinnaird / Getty

President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, to golfer Tiger Woods. Woods ranks second in PGA Tour wins and in major tournament victories.

Trump announced he would be giving the honor to Woods after the 43-year-old won the Master’s last month in a huge career comeback, taking his first major in nearly 11 years. According to the AP.com, Trump called Woods a “true legend” during the Rose Garden ceremony.

Trump and Woods had been friends for years, and have also been involved in business deals together.

Tiger Woods Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

