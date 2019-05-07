CLOSE
Blink-182 & Lil Wayne Announced Joint Headlining Tour

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have announced a joint headlining tour for 2019. The North American trek will kick off on June 28th in Columbus, Ohio and hit an additional 37 dates through September, closing out on the 16th of that month in Cincinnati.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (May 10th) at noon local time at LiveNation.com. A very limited number of $20 all-in tickets are available through Tuesday night (May 7th) at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Newly confirmed Blink-182/Lil Wayne tour dates (subject to change):

June 27 — Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

June 29 — Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

June 30 — Atlantic City, NJ – Vans Warped Tour (Blink only)

July 1 — Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 — Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 — Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 — Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 — Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage (Blink only)

July 9 — Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center (Blink only)

July 10 — Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 11 — Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 — Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

July 17 — Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 — Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 — Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 — Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 — Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 — Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 31 — Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 1 — Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

August 2 — Dallas, TX – The Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 — El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center (Blink only)

August 5 — Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 7 — San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 8 — Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

August 27 — Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 30 — Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

August 31 — Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

September 2 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 — Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 6 — Wichita, KS – Hartman Arena (Blink only)

September 7 — Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove (Blink only)

September 8 — Kansas City, MO – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

September 10 — Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 13 — Chicago, IL – Riot Fest (Blink only)

September 14 — St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 16 — Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne Announced Joint Headlining Tour was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

