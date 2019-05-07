Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kita is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kita is a 30 year single woman. She believes her past relationships failed because she was too submissive. She believes in going out her way for those in her life, but now realizes that everyone doesn’t deserve what what she is willing to give. Kita recently met a new guy and she’s wondering if she should try a different approach and take control of the relationship in the beginning. What advice can you offer?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: