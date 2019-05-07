CLOSE
Dave Chappelle To Receive The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Other winners of this prestigious award include Whoopi Goldberg (2001) and Eddie Murphy (2015)

The Kennedy Center announced that comedian Dave Chappelle is set to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The Mark Twain Prize recognizes people who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to Samuel Langhorne Clemens, also known as Mark Twain. The legendary late funnyman Richard Pryor received the first Twain Prize during the first annual Kennedy Center Celebration of American Humor in October 1998.

Chapelle got his start as a 14-year-old student attending the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. In 2003 created his groundbreaking Comedy Central program “Chapelle Show.” The show earned three Emmy nominations and went on to become the best-selling TV show in DVD history. In 2017, he received his first Emmy Award for his debut episode on Saturday Night Live and received Grammy Awards® for Best Comedy Album in 2018 and 2019.

