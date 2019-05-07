CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over Losing Video Game

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video game, authorities said Sunday.

Anthony Trice, 26, was watching the baby Friday when he grew enraged over losing the game, threw his controller and hit the infant in the head, reports WAVE-TV.

Trice tried to comfort the baby, carrying him into the kitchen, but dropped him, Louisville station WAVE-TV reported. He reportedly gave his son a bottle before he noticed the infant was in distress and called 911.

The baby was initially listed in serious condition at a hospital, but died of his injuries two days later, the station reported.

Trice was facing charges of criminal abuse first degree of a child, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the child died.

His bond was reportedly raised to $1,000,000 cash after a court appearance on Monday.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over Losing Video Game was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close