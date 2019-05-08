CLOSE
Dozens Suspended After Brawl at Ohio High School

Another version of last week’s bathroom brawl at Olentangy Orange High School from another vantage point shows the students who didn’t run for help but instead stood by and watched or recorded the action on their cell phones.

Students, like Sophomore Chris Rotes and parents, tell NBC4 that suspensions were handed out to the onlookers and amateur videographers.

The district wouldn’t confirm it but students say more than 12 were suspended and one was given after-school detention.

According to NBC4, the school now has ‘bathroom monitors’ because of the fight.

And from a 2 1/2 minute video clip of the entire exchange obtained by NBC4 you can see what happened before the bigger 16-year-old student, now charged with felonious assault, confronts the smaller 15-year-old student about a string of alleged thefts as the two appear smiling.

Whether the punishment fits that alleged crime is up to a juvenile court judge now.

As for 16-year-old Rotes, he says stepping in to end the fight or running for help as a high schooler is much easier said than done.

“If you’re kinda like not really sure of what’s going on in the situation then you’re not going to step in. You don’t really know what’s going on you don’t know who to defend,” he said.

Source: NBC4i.com

 

Dozens Suspended After Brawl at Ohio High School was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

