It looks like congrats are in order for LHHATL star Erica Dixon.
She recently gave birth to beautiful twin girls, but for reasons unknown she had to leave them behind in the hospital. She called it, “the most difficult day” of her life.
“Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart,” the reality star wrote on Monday on Instagram. She posted a pic of a past pregnancy shoot.
Erica added, “Praying they can come home sooner than later. Im missing them so much already.”
Now, Ms. Erica has remained mum about who the father of her baby is, but she has been clear that it ain’t her ex-Scrappy. Apparently, she’s moved on and is with a man that
There were rumors that Power star Rotimi was the father, but he swiftly responded calling that. “#FakeNews.” Dixon has echoed those same statements telling a fan on social media that they’ve got “false info” about the actor being her baby Daddy.
Congrats to Erica and we hope her little girls are healthy and continuing to get stronger every day!
Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls, Calls Leaving Them In Hospital ‘The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com