CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Maternal Mental Health Month In Central Ohio!!

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

The month of May has been dubbed Maternal Mental Health Month! Mental health is such an important issue within all communities, especially for women and moms across the globe! This month is a time to remember the many women who may be struggling with mental illness, all while juggling the task of taking care of home.

“We know about 1 in 5 moms will experience a diagnosable mental health issue,” said Associate Director of Mental Health America Franklin County Tonya Fulwider.

One of the most common mental health issues is postpartum depression.

“We hear the term ‘postpartum depression,’ but what we really know is that depression in the sense that people think of depression, as feeling down, not feeling motivated, sleeping all the time… It really doesn’t look like that in pregnancy and postpartum. It looks a lot like anxiety,” said Fulwider.

“Moms are just so caught up in worry, sometimes they have scary thoughts, they can’t quite get rid of all the ‘what ifs. Addressing that appropriately is so important.”

With this in mind Fulwider and an amazing group of women found the Prenatal Outreach and Encouragement for Moms, aka the POEM program. The organization pushes to provide mothers access to the care and support they need.

POEM connects moms to mentors, healthcare providers and even transportation. They also put postpartum depression and anxiety in the spotlight with events like “Give Mom the Mic.”

“There’s this misnomer that, if you say, I’m dealing with a mental illness, somehow I’m not as good of a mom as somebody who doesn’t have that struggle,” Fulwider said. “But good moms, great moms, wonderful moms… Also deal with mental illnesses.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, there are POEM support groups that meet throughout Ohio.

“Everybody asks to hold the baby, said Fulwider. “Who’s holding the mother?”

For more information and various locations click here!

Source: NBC4i

Maternal Mental Health Month In Central Ohio!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close