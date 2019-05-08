0 reads Leave a comment
Anyone that loves spicy chicken nuggets, you need to be thanking Chance The Rapper because he loves the nuggets sooooo much he was having a bad day and tweeted about how only a box of spicy chicken nuggets will help him get thru the day and after that tweet received over 2 million likes… Wendy’s listened….
Will you be getting your Spicy Chicken Nuggets???
Wendy’s brings BACK spicy chicken nuggets thanks to Chance The Rapper was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
