Wendy’s brings BACK spicy chicken nuggets thanks to Chance The Rapper

Anyone that loves spicy chicken nuggets, you need to be thanking Chance The Rapper because he loves the nuggets sooooo much he was having a bad day and tweeted about how only a box of spicy chicken nuggets will help him get thru the day and after that tweet received over 2 million likes… Wendy’s listened….

Will you be getting your Spicy Chicken Nuggets???

Written By: City Posted May 8, 2019

