OHIO: Trump Tweets GM Lordstown is Selling Their Plant

President Trump is congratulating General Motors Lordstown for selling their plant on Twitter. Check out the tweet below:

 

The tweet said, “GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement, etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio…”

He even commented on his own tweet, saying, “.in 3 separate locations, creating another 450 jobs. I have been working nicely with GM to get this done. Thank you to Mary B, your GREAT Governor, and Senator Rob Portman. With all the car companies coming back, and much more, THE USA IS BOOMING!”

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Trump said the Mary Barra, the CEO of GM Lordstown, told him they’re selling the plant to Workhouse, where they’re planning to build Electric Trucks. He also said the plant will also spend $700 million in Ohio in three locations, which will create 450 more jobs.

