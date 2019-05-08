CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]

Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album 'Dangerously in Love' - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge has been sweeping the internet ever since she released her Netflix documentary and album full of her Coachella performances, where she remixed Frankie Beverly and Maze’s classic “Before I Let Go” single. 

Everybody from our friends and news anchors to actors and musicians took part in Bey’s challenge hoping to be featured on her Instagram stories. Though the hype has died down a bit, Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles, joined the wave and recorded his own version. 

“You know I had to get in on the fun,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Watch him two-step it out below… 

 

Photos
