Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Adrienne is 35 years old. She let her little sister, 26 year old Trina, borrow her car for a few weeks 6 months ago while hers was in the shop. Adrienne didn’t have an issue with loaning her the car because she has another vehicle to drive, but asked that no one else drive the car. Trina has always been responsible, so Adrienne was surprised when Trina brought the car back with the tank on E and a huge dent in the passenger door. When asked about the dent and the empty tank, Trina says she meant to get gas and said she would pay for the dent . Adrienne found out later that Trina’s new boyfriend was also using her car and wasn’t happy, but didn’t say anything. Her younger sister is asking to use the car again. She is thinking no way, but is asking if she should bring up why not? What’s your advice?

