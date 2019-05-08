Arizona Parents Wants Hospital to Apologize For Dropping Baby on Table

Despite the newborn being “in good health,” they received a response from the hospital that was “apathetic.”

CHANDLER, Ariz. – An Arizona couple is speaking out and demanding an apology after medical staff were caught on camera dropping one of their newborn baby girls, KNXVreported.

Derrick and Monique Rodgers shared the video to Facebook, and within hours, it had been viewed millions of times.

According to KNXV, the incident happened at Chandler Regional Medical Center just seconds after Madison and and Morgan were born February 14.

In the video, Morgan, weighing just over three pounds, is dropped from a hospital employee’s hands onto a table. Nurses are seen scrambling to keep her from hitting the floor.

