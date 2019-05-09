Tim Hortons To Offer Free ‘Mom-Sized’ Ice Coffees For Mother’s Day

0 reads Leave a comment
For the caffeine feening moms out there.
Moms are always on the go. For the mom that needs her ice coffee to start her day, Tim Hortons got you a hookup.
The fast-food chain is offering free 52 oz. ice coffees for free on Mother’s Day. Literally almost an entire pot of coffee FOR FREE! The “Mom-Sized” drinks will only be offered at 89 W. William St. in Delaware. Unfortunately, this is the only location that will be participating in the promotion.
So moms make sure you get to Tim Hortons because I guarantee you these ice coffees won’t last all day.
