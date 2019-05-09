Ayesha Curry Snaps Back At Internet Haters ‘I Have Never Been One To Cage My Feelings’

Ayesha was not here for the internet trolls that came for her after her comments about being insecure on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talks and decided to set the record straight.

The television host, cookbook author, and mother of three was trending on social media earlier this week after she expressed her insecurities with her husband having “women throwing themselves” at the NBA champion while she gets “zero male attention.”

Her comments caused many to publicly shame her for owning up to her feelings of inadequacy, but Curry said she had no problem expressing herself.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human,” wrote Curry in a caption on Instagram. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s Mental Health Awareness month, I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay,” she added.

