Nipsey Hussle’s Business Partner Outlines What The Marathon Actually Means

LOS ANGELES, CA – Nipsey Hussle had grand plans for revitalizing his Hyde Park neighborhood and other forgotten communities beyond Los Angeles. Alongside business partner and real estate developer David Gross, the late rapper envisioned an economic-based movement with a similar impact to Black Lives Matter.

In a new story published by the Los Angeles Times, Nipsey’s work — including the creation of an investment fund called “Our Opportunity” — is revealed in great detail.

