Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered Boy [Video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has decided to pay for the funeral expenses of a teenage Illinois football star who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was an eighth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis. He was shot late Saturday at a party in Venice and died later at a hospital. His mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that witnesses said her son was struck by a stray bullet after a fight erupted.

McKenzie was recently featured in Sports Illustrated as a “Top 6 Teen Athlete” in the country. He already had two verbal college offers. No arrests have been made in his murder.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

29 photos Launch gallery

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Continue reading Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered Boy [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close