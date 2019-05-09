CLOSE
Ten-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl with Special Needs Brutally Attacked by Another Student on Bus

Yellow school bus

Source: Mint Images / Getty

GREEN BAY, WI (WBAY/Gray News) – The parents of a 10-year-old girl with special needs plan on talking to a lawyer after they say another student bit her several times while on the school bus, WBAY reports.

The parents of 10-year-old Lillian “Lilly” Waldron say when their daughter got off the bus Monday, she was crying inconsolably and holding onto her arm. The girl is developmentally delayed and cannot speak, according to her mother.

The mother, Lynn Waldron-Moehle, wanted to try and calm her daughter down by giving her a bath.

“She loves baths, and that’s soothing to her. So, I brought her home, and I was getting her ready for the bath. I took her sweatshirt off, and that’s when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm,” Waldron-Moehle said.

Lilly’s parents say another girl on their daughter’s all-special needs bus “brutally” bit the 10-year-old’s arm, causing the bruising. The school principal reportedly told them bus surveillance video of the incident was “gruesome and horrifying to look at.”

A representative for Lamers Bus Lines says bus drivers are allowed to step in if an altercation between students happens, but Lilly’s parents say the driver did nothing to help the 10-year-old.

“She can’t tell them to stop. She couldn’t get away. She’s in a five-point harness car seat. She just had to sit there and take it, and the bus driver wasn’t stopping,” Waldron-Moehle said.

Green Bay Area Public Schools says it is currently investigating the bus video and released a statement saying officials talked to Lilly’s family.

“Several administrators and myself immediately reached out to the family and met with them to address their concerns and provide supports to ensure the physical and emotional well-being of our student,” wrote the superintendent in the statement.

Lilly’s father, Chad Waldron, says the incident could have been avoided if there had been an adult watching over the students.

“If you can’t keep an eye on these kids and they are special needs, then you need to bring somebody in to be watching, if the bus driver can’t do it,” he said.

The student who allegedly bit Lilly is no longer attending her elementary school.

 

Ten-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl with Special Needs Brutally Attacked by Another Student on Bus was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

