3 Children Shot In The Head By Police Survive!? [VIDEO]

UK - Dunblane - Primary School Shooting

Source: Colin McPherson / Getty

In Hugo, Oklahoma 3 children were shot in the head by Hugo police and survived, after police claimed a man driving the vehicle they were in was a robbery suspect.

According to police the vehicle that the suspect was driving with the children ages 5,4, 2 and 1 year old in it tried to ram their police car when they were trying to stop him. That’s when police opened fire on the vehicle injuring 3 of the children, one child was unharmed.  According to the children’s’ mother Olivia Hill:

“My 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture,” “My 1-year-old baby has gunshot wounds on her face. My 2-year-old wasn’t touched with any bullets.”

According to witnesses police had ample opportunity to move out of the way.

Take a look at the video below

3 Children Shot In The Head By Police Survive!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

