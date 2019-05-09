Press Play: Nola Darling Returns To Netflix, ‘Batwoman’ Makes History, And MORE

This week brought some amazing previews of what’s to come for the remainder of 2019.

First, Nola Darling returns for the second season of Spike Lee‘s She’s Gotta Have It series on Netflix. Whereas last season, Darling was juggling her mostly male sexual partners as well as her early artistic goals, this season will find her shifting focus.

With the release of the trailer, Nola seems to be coping with newfound success as an artist, torn between staying true to her creative vision or giving in to the corporate world. Meanwhile, Nola’s love life appears less focused on the men she was involved with in Season 1 — Mars (Anthony Ramos), Jamie (Lyriq Bent), and Greer (Cleo Anthony). Instead, she’s working on a relationship with Opal (Ilfenesh Hadera) and challenges arise when Opal’s daughter gets close to Nola. Meanwhile, Mars takes on his own journey to pursue his true passion of music. Check out the trailer for yourself above, then tune in to Netflix on May 24, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, and find out how Nola makes her tough life decisions.

If you’re a thrill-seeker and completely stanned the 2017 remake of the horror flick It, then get your money ready for the return of Pennywise in It Chapter Two.

The teaser trailer reveals that the movie, based off the Stephen King novel, will cover the Losers Club as adults, and they have little memory of the demonic clown that terrorized them as kids. Actress Jessica Chastain plays one of the adult members, Beverly. In the trailer, she visits her childhood apartment, looking for her father. An older woman answers the door and invites Beverly into her home. What follows is a creepy teaser, proving Pennywise’s presence is still prominent in Beverly’s home.

Actors James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, Andy Bean and James Ransone will join Chastain in the sequel. You can get a peek at how things unfold between the crew in the clip above, then catch It Chapter Two when it hits theaters September 6.

In the superhero world, things are destined to get interesting with the release of CW’s Batwoman trailer. The caped crusader, played by Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black), first made her appearance in the Arrow-verse crossover show event titled “Elseworlds.” Now in the same tradition of Arrow, The Flash, and other CW/DC Comics shows, Batwoman will get her own storylines. She will also break new ground as the first openly gay lead character in a live-action superhero series. Check out the teaser trailer for yourself above and you can keep Batwoman on your radar for a future release!

Press Play: Nola Darling Returns To Netflix, ‘Batwoman’ Makes History, And MORE was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 20 hours ago

