It’s fair to assume that most people don’t say “I do” with the intention of ending up in divorce court, but it does happen. People get divorced for a multitude of reasons, but Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler says social media is now the grim reaper of marriages. Back in the day people got divorced over money, now it’s almost always something to do with social media.

The difference is that years ago you had to leave your house to cheat, and now you have instant access to hundreds if not thousands of people. So, if your spouse is on your nerves instead of talking things out you can turn to social media and engage with someone who isn’t “currently on your nerves.” That opens the door for all sorts of issues.

Hughley TV: Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler On What Causes Marriages To Fail [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

