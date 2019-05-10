CLOSE
Things Get REAL Intimate At The Met Gala While Former Child Stars Hate From The Outside: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Someone's always got something to say.

Solange Met Gala

Source: Splash News / Splash News

This week, it was all about fashion and some came with the positivity, while other looks inspired some negative reactions. Peep this week’s winners below then hit the flip for the loser of the week.

Winners

1. Rihanna

Ri Ri is secretly trying to take over the fashion world and now things are coming to the light thanks to a huge announcement on Friday.

In a press release, luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced that Rihanna will be launching a luxury fashion house in Spring 2019. The brand will be called Fenty and it’ll have Rihanna developing her own vision for ready to wear clothes, shoes, and accessories. She will also spearhead the commerciality and communication for the brand.  In a statement, Ri Ri said:

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits.”

LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault also added:

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader. She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

The partnership with Rihanna is a historic moves since Ri Ri will be the first woman to start a brand under LVMH and she’ll be the first woman of color to lead a LVMH fashion house.

Soon women all over the world could be hitting up events not only with a Fenty made up face, but a Fenty dress to silence the haters.

Rihanna celebrated the news on Instagram, acknowledging her historic moves as a woman in the industry.

 

Clearly, history-making looks are on the horizon.

2. Met Gala After Hours

Folks are still simmering from the amazing fashion debuted at the Met Gala on Monday. Much attention was given to the detailed looks hitting the campy red carpet. However, some of the night’s most…ahem…intimate moments happened behind the scenes.

First, images started circulating around the Internet of Janelle Monáe and Lupita Nyong’o having a GOOD time at a Met afterparty. There’s even footage of the two taking up substantial personal space in a face-to-face dance.

 

Ok then!

Next, this happened between Frank Ocean and Lizzo. 

 

Yes. Definitely. GOTCHA.

Finally, Solange left her interpretive dance moves at home and let the yams fly at her D’USSE sponsored Met Gala afterparty.

The whole shindig went down at the Indian restaurant Panna in New York and the special guests were none other than Diamond and Princess from Crime Mob.

 

Everyone from singer Kelela to media royalty Lena Waithe showed up to the function.

View this post on Instagram

FUN TIMES & GOOD VIBES 💚 ———————— We LOVE UUUUU ❤️! @saintrecords 👑👑👑 YOUR #MetGala AfterParty Was EverrrrryThang QUEEN 👑 💜💜💪🏽🙌🏽 ————— make up 💐 @geishaboii Styled by❤️ @theivyshowroom Hair by💚 @he_dope365 Picks by 🎥 @aalisub ——————————————- #VAGINAPOWER #DiamondandPrincess 2019 📀🔥 #princessandiamond #solangeknowles #solange #Queen #metgala #afterparty #Trapbae ‘s ♉️ —— #TRAPBAE 📀 🌊🌊 ——DROPS THIS #taurusseason ♉️ — #LikeATesla 💎👅👙🔥🔥 🎬 MUSIC VIDEO 🎬IS OUT NOW ‼️🔫 ——————————————- LINK IN MY BIO 👆🏽 ——SUBSCRIBE 2 my New YouTube: Channel 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 – DIAMOND MS.32FLAVAZ ——————— ———————————————————- #TRAPBAE 📀 DROPS #taurusseason #taurusseason♉️ #DIamondatl #ATL #ATLANTA #QueenOfDATRaP 👑 #dance #music #hairstyles #hair #hairporn

A post shared by diamondatl (@diamondatl) on

 

 

*Sigh*

We need that Solange invite pleeeease!

Things Get REAL Intimate At The Met Gala While Former Child Stars Hate From The Outside: This Week's Winners & Losers

Photos
