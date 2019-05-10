Many people feel like Wendy is much more confident since she filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter. She even made a few comments on her show Thursday that some think is major shade to Kevin’s alleged mistress.

Check out the video below:

While discussing Ayesha Curry’s latest statements, Wendy was sure to mention how she felt about women who mess with married men, saying, “There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage, you know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him right under your nose.”

She added, “For you lonely women who can’t keep your hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you… A woman is only going to do that if the man lets her. Most of the time if a woman is doing something like that, she’s got nothing to lose. If she’s doing that to a married man with a family, he’s got everything to lose. So if you bite back man then you lose.”

Did Wendy Williams Shade Kevin’s Mistress? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: