CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Steph Curry Defends Ayesha Curry: ‘Proud Of You For Being Authentic’

10 reads
Leave a comment
"Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Stephen Curry has come to the defense of his wife Ayesha Curry after she polarized the Internet with comments about her insecurities on “Red Table Talk.” Despite being in the middle of an intense playoff season, Curry took time from practice to show his woman love and support amid the backlash.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there-not being afraid of the potential bullsh*t and nonsense that could and did come at you,” Curry said in a touching Instagram post. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you.” He ended the message with a sweet and simple, “I love you.”

So there you have it men who can’t seem to understand where Ayesha was coming from. Now can we put this whole thing to bed?

RELATED STORIES:

Black Men Are In Their Feelings After Ayesha Curry Revealed She Feels Insecure Men Don’t Pay Her Attention

You Might Not Like What Ayesha Curry Said, But She’s Speaking Truths

 

Steph Curry Defends Ayesha Curry: ‘Proud Of You For Being Authentic’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close