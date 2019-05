If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Ronnie Iquina talks about the Cincinnati Asian Food Fest, going on this weekend.

Today’s topics: Why is hard for black people in Cincinnati to become successful, Trump’s lawyer, Trump vs. Biden and, black ownership

