Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! In a recent interview with the women of Red Table Talk hosted Jada Pinkett Smith, Ayesha Curry (wife of NBA-Star Stephen Curry) made comments that she’s receiving a lot of criticism for. Feel free to watch the entire interview below and/or read right here what Mrs.Curry had to say. Tonight, we are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said on the Facebook Watch show. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ (courtesy of buzzfeednews.com) Click here to watch full interview – https://bit.ly/2Q2x75V

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: