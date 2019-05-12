0 reads Leave a comment
Avengers: Endgame is still in the number one spot in its third week in theaters.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Avengers: Endgame
|BV
|$63,054,000
|-57.2%
|4,662
|–
|$13,525
|$723,499,739
|$356
|3
|2
|N
|Pokemon Detective Pikachu
|WB
|$58,000,000
|–
|4,202
|–
|$13,803
|$58,000,000
|$150
|1
|3
|N
|The Hustle
|UAR
|$13,536,298
|–
|3,007
|–
|$4,502
|$13,536,298
|–
|1
|4
|2
|The Intruder (2019)
|SGem
|$6,600,000
|-39.2%
|2,222
|–
|$2,970
|$20,975,126
|$8
|2
|5
|3
|Long Shot
|LG/S
|$6,125,000
|-37.1%
|3,230
|–
|$1,896
|$19,736,935
|–
|2
|6
|N
|Poms
|STX
|$5,110,000
|–
|2,750
|–
|$1,858
|$5,110,000
|–
|1
|7
|4
|Uglydolls
|STX
|$3,920,000
|-54.4%
|3,652
|–
|$1,073
|$14,272,796
|$45
|2
|8
|6
|Breakthrough
|Fox
|$2,466,000
|-36.9%
|1,902
|-982
|$1,297
|$37,106,806
|$14
|4
|9
|N
|Tolkien
|FoxS
|$2,153,000
|–
|1,495
|–
|$1,440
|$2,153,000
|–
|1
|10
|5
|Captain Marvel
|BV
|$1,813,000
|-57.7%
|1,504
|-739
|$1,205
|$423,777,079
|–
|10
Weekend Box Office Results- May 12, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
