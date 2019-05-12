CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- May 12, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is still in the number one spot in its third week in theaters.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 1 Avengers: Endgame BV $63,054,000 -57.2% 4,662 $13,525 $723,499,739 $356 3
2 N Pokemon Detective Pikachu WB $58,000,000 4,202 $13,803 $58,000,000 $150 1
3 N The Hustle UAR $13,536,298 3,007 $4,502 $13,536,298 1
4 2 The Intruder (2019) SGem $6,600,000 -39.2% 2,222 $2,970 $20,975,126 $8 2
5 3 Long Shot LG/S $6,125,000 -37.1% 3,230 $1,896 $19,736,935 2
6 N Poms STX $5,110,000 2,750 $1,858 $5,110,000 1
7 4 Uglydolls STX $3,920,000 -54.4% 3,652 $1,073 $14,272,796 $45 2
8 6 Breakthrough Fox $2,466,000 -36.9% 1,902 -982 $1,297 $37,106,806 $14 4
9 N Tolkien FoxS $2,153,000 1,495 $1,440 $2,153,000 1
10 5 Captain Marvel BV $1,813,000 -57.7% 1,504 -739 $1,205 $423,777,079 10

