Queen Naija Gets Backlash After Being Honest About Plastic Surgery Post-Pregnancy

Pregnancy and childbirth wreak havoc on the women’s body. Besides the struggle of the snap back, there are also health issues that women are left to deal with after bringing life into the world. Singer Queen Naija was open and honest about her plastic surgery after giving birth to her second child and documented her journey in her YouTube channel. The “Karma ” singer said she had a Brazilian Buttlift and tummy tuck and the internet trolled her.

She vented in TheShadeRoom comments about the negative feedback she got over her YouTube video about her post-operative results and recovery.

“Now if I would have kept it a secret, like a lot of other women who’ve had surgery.. everyone would have saying “Liar, did you get surgery, why you hiding it?” she commented. “Lol, I tell the truth & it’s still an issue. Hilarious. Imma take my new booty and hide in a ditch.”

Despite the criticism, the 23-year-old is pleased with the results and explained in her YouTube video that doesn’t plan to get anymore work done.

“I will not be getting any more surgery. I won’t turn into one of those girls who gets lip fat added and all this stuff. I’m not touching my face.”

Cardi B was also open about getting plastic surgery after giving birth. The “Clout” rapper had no problem admitting to having breast augmentation and liposuction post-pregnancy.

Take a look at Queen Naija’s videos below.

