CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle School Students The N-Word

1 reads
Leave a comment
Stop Sign on a School Bus

Source: Mint Images / Getty

via Bossip.com:

A middle school teacher in Minnesota has been placed on leave after a video showing her using a racial slur while speaking to students went viral, according to the district earlier this week.

Saint Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard promised to take aggressive action after footage was posted online of teacher Wendy Brilowski using the N-word toward her Highland Park Middle School students.

Brilowski can be heard saying ” f—— n——” in the video, which the district verified as being authentic to NBC News. Another staff member tried to excuse the behavior, saying, “she’s repeating what you’re saying” after the slur was used, but the short video clip does not show any students speaking prior to the teacher’s comments.

The district did not provide more detail on the context of what happened before or after the video was taken, but did confirm the incident occurred during school hours.  Gothard also apologized in a video to parents, adding that foul and racist language has no place in the district.

“As educators, we have to be held to a higher standard and we know that this situation represents a failure on our part,” Gothard said. “And we will not fall silent in the face of racism in our schools.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Brandy Coleman, the mother of one of the students, told NBC-affiliate KARE that the video was the boiling point of tensions between Brilowski and her daughter that had been simmering over the past couple of months. According to her daughter, the teacher had previously called her and other students “negroes,” the mother told KARE.

“It breaks my heart that I didn’t know the magnitude of the situation so that I could intervene before that video,” Coleman said.

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest:

Minnesota Teacher On Leave After Calling Her Middle School Students The N-Word was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close