THE BUZZ IS BACK!

Radio One Cincinnati, an Urban One, Inc. company is pleased to announce,

101.5 “The Buzz”

SOUL 101.5 IS NOW “THE BUZZ OF CINCINNATI “

The Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky and surrounding areas

MONDAY MAY 6TH WILL BE THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF

THE BUZZ 101.5 FM AND 1230 AM.

The Buzz is back beginning May 12th, 2019. NEW VOICES COMING SOON! The station will now have more buzz for our listeners, with Tom Joyner in the morning kicking things off as usual, a familiar voice in touch with Cincinnati Mr. Lincoln Ware in the morning and for your afternoon talk we’ll have Emanuel Livingston. Also coming soon to middays is the Buzz’s new voice and personality, Mr. Dwight Tillery.

TOM JOYNER 6A-10A

LINCOLN WARE 10A-NOON

EMANUEL LIVINGSTON NOON-3P

DWIGHT TILLERY 3P-5P …COMING JUNE 3RD 2019

THE BUZZ IS BACK!

Contact Station Manager Mitch Galvin for any/all media requests and interviews- 513-679-6003 (MGALVIN@RADIO-ONE.COM)

About Urban One, Inc.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns Radio One, Inc., TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. CLEO TV (mycleo.tv), a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color that launched in January 2019, is fully owned by TV One, LLC, a brand of Urban One, Inc. As one of the nation’s largest radio broadcasting companies, Urban One currently owns and/or operates 59 broadcast stations (including HD stations we operate) branded under the tradename “Radio One” in 15 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

The BUZZ is Back! was originally published on 1015soul.com

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 100.3: