CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Report: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6

1 reads
Leave a comment
Terrence Howard

Source: Michael Tran/ Getty Images / Getty Images

Less than two weeks after announcing a renewal for a new season, FOX has revealed that Empire‘s swan song will be with season 6.

Deadline reports that the “groundbreaking, cultural phenomenon” is getting the axe once season 6 concludes, months after Jussie Smollett‘s public ouster from the show and more. The show was created by Lee Daniels.

“We are turning the final season into a large TV event, we are trying to go out guns a blazing,” Charlie Collier, head of Fox Entertainment said on the call of Empire‘s 20-episode last round “You allow fans to lean in and have the ending they deserve,” the CEO added.

The news follows the cancellation of Daniels’ other Fox led hip-hop drama, Star which was canceled after three seasons. The cancellation of Empire seems shocking as a little less than three seasons ago, it was a ratings and cultural juggernaut that established the careers of Smollett, Bryshere Gray and elevated Taraji P. Henson into even more of a household name. Due to sagging ratings and Smollett’s criminal case in Chicago over an alleged hate crime, people have soured on the show.

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Breaks Teri’s Big News To Andre Hoping He’ll Fight For His Life

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Renewed For Sixth Season, No Plans For Jussie Smollett’s Return

Report: ‘Empire’ To Be Canceled After Season 6 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close