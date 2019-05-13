Jazzy Report: Is There A Cure For Heart Failure?

Scientists may have found a cure for heart failure, if so it could potentially save hundreds, maybe even thousands, of lives every year. According to scientists an anti impotence drug may be the answer. It was found to slow and sometimes reverse the condition in sheep, whose hearts are very similar to humans.

