SURPRISE: LHH:Hollywood’s Brooke Valentine & Marcus Had a Baby!

Ummmm, How about Brooke Valentine and her man Marcus had a whole baby on us! The couple recently welcomed a baby girl. Marcus made this post to Brooke on Mother’s Day.

The caption read, “What do you get a woman who only wants privacy and chic-fil-a ???

I went back and forth all day on whether or not I was gon post this but I mean… it’s Mother’s Day babe. I just can’t let the day end without publicly thanking you for our princess, I thank God for you and I’m excited about this new journey. Through all the ups and downs, high-risk appointments, hospital stays and life’s uncertainties you stayed solid. You’ve always been ten toes down. I never had to question where you stood in my life. My plan is to multiply your investment in my purpose. I love you without conditions my nigga… Happy Mother’s Day ”

The couple never publicly announced the pregnancy so it came as a surprise to many fans and viewers. Brooke has a son, London, from a previous relationship.

Marcus now has two daughters.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

