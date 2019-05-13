Oh! Steve Harvey has lost another gig. Just days after it was confirmed that the final episode of his talk show will air next month, new reports revealed Steve Harvey also will no longer be the host of NBC’s Little Big Shots.

According to TheJasminebrand.com, show execs chose Melissa McCarthy to step in as the new host. Harvey has hosted the show for 3 seasons. The change comes just before Harvey was scheduled to get a pay upgrade for the fourth season.

Paul Telegdy, NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment, said in a statement:

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian. She will bring a completely fresh perspective to it. Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas. Changes will be apparent.”

Steve Harvey Replaced By Melissa McCarthy? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 16 hours ago

