CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Wendy Williams Finally Admits She’s Going On Dates

7 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams wearing dress by Norma Kamali and Kevin...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

Ok Wendy you better get your groove back!

via TheYBF

Today, the 54-year-old daytime talk show host addressed her divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter head on for the first time. Since news broke that she was calling it quits with Kevin after she filed for divorce in April, Wendy sort of danced around details about her pending divorce. She hadn’t fully addressed the situation, until now.

Over the weekend, pics and videos of Wendy and a mystery guy attending the Fierce Ball on Saturday night in NYC were floating around on social media. The man looked a lot like her “type,” i.e. her soon-to-be ex. People questioned if she was out and about with Kevin. Turns out, she was with her security detail – a bodyguard named Web.

Wendy Williams Finally Admits She’s Going On Dates was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close