CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Blac Chyna & Hairdresser Ratchet Fight Caught On Camera [VIDEO]

14 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Why Chyna why? The drama is never ending with this one.

via: TMZ

Blac Chyna‘s altercation with her hairdresser — where a knife was allegedly pulled and soda cans hurled — was caught on video, and there’s a little bit of good news for BC.

TMZ has obtained the surveillance footage capturing the action outside of Chyna’s San Fernando Valley home early Saturday morning. As we reported, she got into it with her hairdresser over payment … the hairdresser filed a police report claiming Chyna got hot and wielded a knife … something Chyna denies.

Blac Chyna & Hairdresser Ratchet Fight Caught On Camera [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close