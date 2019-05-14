Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Pamela is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Pamela and Wayne are in their early 30’s. They have been happily married for 6 years and have two kids. Pamela was having a conversation with some of her female friends and some of the women said they used porn to keep their sex lives festive with their husbands. Pamela bragged that their sex life was great and said her husband didn’t own any porn to her knowledge. She later shared the story with Wayne, who admitted that he had one video. He told her it was of them two years before they married. She is furious that he filmed her without her knowing. He says it’s the only one he owns and they are married now, she says that he violated her prior to marriage. She wants advice on how to get him to understand that he was wrong. What’s your advice?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: