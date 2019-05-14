CLOSE
Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments

59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Beyoncé told us the best revenge is your paper three years ago on “Formation” and as more news comes out abut the Queen’s investments, her words are proving more and more true.

Inside Edition reported late last week that Beyoncé and a few other celebrities are banking big off of their early investments in Uber. The ride-share company went public last week on the New York Stock Exchange and in Beyoncé’s case, she flipped what would have been her normal performance fee of $6 million into shares of the company.

Those shares now are worth an estimated $300 million.

It’s not the only slice of Uber money rolling into the Carter household as Jay-Z was an early investor into the company as well, dating back to 2011.

It’s another feather in the cap of Bey’s investment portfolio. Earlier this year she announced a partnership with Adidas to relaunch her IvyPark line. She recently translated her 2018 legendary Coachella performance into a reported $60 million deal with Netflix for two more specials. The rights to Homecoming, the documentary based upon her Coachella performance netted the star a cool $20 million.

Like she said, the best revenge is your paper.

Beyonce Reportedly Pocketed $300 Million Off Early Uber Investments was originally published on theboxhouston.com

