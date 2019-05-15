Tank has really put his time in and earned his spot as one of the greatest. He worked literally from the bottom up. Thankfully he doesn’t feel like he’s ever worked with a “bad” artist. He worked for Aaliyah, and Genuwine and says, “it was the best.” To this day, if he’s around when Genuwine performs “Pony” he’ll run out on stage and sing background. Then he’ll go get ready for his own set. From the beginning he says Genuwine knew that Tank would be a star. If it weren’t for that relationship, Tank doesn’t think he’d be who he is today.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Hughley TV: Tank Talks About Being Genuwine’s Backup Singer [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 100.3: