CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

0 reads
Leave a comment
john monds

Source: john monds / john monds

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Marlon and Jennifer are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Every Woman Brunch

Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One

Marlon and Jennifer have been married for two years. They are both in their late 20’s. Jennifer was recently invited to a girls night out with some old friends who happen to be single. Jennifer told Marlon she was going out with the girls, but Marlon is upset that she didn’t ask instead of tell. He says anytime he goes out with his friends, he asks if she’s good with it. Who is right is this scenario. Should you ask your spouse or is telling them the same? What do you think?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

#OHSOREALSCENARIO JOHN MONDS

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close