Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Marlon and Jennifer are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Marlon and Jennifer have been married for two years. They are both in their late 20’s. Jennifer was recently invited to a girls night out with some old friends who happen to be single. Jennifer told Marlon she was going out with the girls, but Marlon is upset that she didn’t ask instead of tell. He says anytime he goes out with his friends, he asks if she’s good with it. Who is right is this scenario. Should you ask your spouse or is telling them the same? What do you think?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: