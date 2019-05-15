Get ready lovers, tonight its going down on the Wednesday Night Mini Concert ! In just a few your hear some melodies from singer, songwriter and record producer Raphael Saadiq! You all may remember him as a member of multi-platinum group Tony! Toni! Toné! Saadiq and D’Angelo were also members of The Ummah. If you’re a fan of Raphael Saadiq don’t worry we’ve got you covered tonight, stay tuned.

If you can’t get enough of Raphael Saadiq he’s scheduled to perform at the Summer Spirit Festival this August in Columbia, Maryland. Check listings for more details!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Raphael Saadiq!

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Raphael Saadiq songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Love That Girl”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB !

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

#OHSOREALSCENARIO , JOHN MONDS , LRNB RADIO

Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Raphael Saadiq was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: