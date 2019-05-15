CLOSE
Love and R&B
HomeLove And R&B

Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Raphael Saadiq

0 reads
Leave a comment
bravo a list awards arrivals 6 060409

Source: Apega/WENN / WENN

Get ready lovers, tonight its going down on the  Wednesday Night Mini Concert ! In just a few your hear some melodies from singer, songwriter and record producer Raphael Saadiq! You all may remember him as a member of multi-platinum group Tony! Toni! Toné! Saadiq and D’Angelo were also members of The Ummah. If you’re a fan of Raphael Saadiq don’t worry we’ve got you covered tonight, stay tuned.

If you can’t get enough of Raphael Saadiq he’s scheduled to perform at the Summer Spirit Festival this August in Columbia, Maryland. Check listings for more details!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Raphael Saadiq!

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Raphael Saadiq songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Love That Girl”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

#OHSOREALSCENARIO JOHN MONDS LRNB RADIO

Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Raphael Saadiq was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close