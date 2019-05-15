Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show & ‘Aladdin’ Drops A Musical Teaser

Blac Chyna is finally getting her solo spot in reality TV with her upcoming doc-series The Real Blac Chyna.

According to Variety, the series will provide an unfiltered and revealing look at Chyna’s life and relationships. Chyna has had a pretty busy life in the past couple of years, including ups and downs with her exes and various lawsuits. The series will touch on some of these things along with her life as a mom to 6-year-old King Cairo and 2-year-old daughter Dream. This will be Chyna’s second time leading a reality series. Back in 2016, she co-starred with her ex Rob Kardashian on the E! reality show Rob & Chyna.

“I am excited to set the record straight on my life, on my terms,” Chyna said. “On ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’ you will see my raw, edgy, unfiltered life. I’m thrilled to have Lemuel Plummer and Zeus Network as partners on this uncensored look into my world.”

You can catch The Real Blac Chyna this summer via the influencer-driven subscription VOD service Zeus Network, which can also be accessed on their site, mobile apps and connected-TV apps on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Amazon App Store. Peep the trailer for The Real Blac Chyna above for a taste of what’s to come.

Another show to watch out for in the near future, is ABC’s mix-ish. The 80s-set spinoff of black-ish will follow Rainbow Johnson (played by Tracee Ellis Ross) as she recalls her experience growing up in a mixed-race family. Things especially get tense when Rainbow’s parents Paul and Alicia move her and her siblings from a hippie commune to the suburbs. Questions about race take front and center for kids already trying to find their own identity in the world. Check out the trailer above for a teaser on how they cope.

This week, more footage from Disney’s Aladdin was released and this time, we finally get a teaser of one of the celebrated music numbers. Will Smith is taking on the role of the genie, who was originally brought to life by Robin Williams, and in a new clip, he showcases his vocals for the track “Prince Ali.” The vivid visuals feature colorful dancers, animated animals and Will Smith in some extravagant threads. If all these things speak to the young Disney-centric kid in you, then you’ll definitely want to peep the show above. Be sure to check out Aladdin when it hits theaters on May 24!

Press Play: Blac Chyna Lands Her Own Show & ‘Aladdin’ Drops A Musical Teaser was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: Royce Dunmore Posted 18 hours ago

Also On 100.3: