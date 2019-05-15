WATCH THE TRAILER FOR DISNEY’S MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Have you seen the new trailer for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie? It looks like its gonna be an intriguing sequel that kids will love.

Check out the trailer below:

The previous tale ended with a truce between the villainess and Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora, but with the arrival of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Queen Ingrith, the peace is apparently dunzo. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil swoops into theaters on October 18.

Posted 23 hours ago

