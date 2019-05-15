CLOSE
Blac Chyna Says Rob Was A Better Lover Than Tyga, Spills The Tea On Tyga & Kylie

2 reads
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Blac Chyna has a new docu-series on the Zeus Network and it’s supposed to show her in her natural glory while capturing the highs and lows of her daily life, the beauty entrepreneur and reality star announced on the Wendy Williams Show today.

Chyna is no stranger to controversy but set a lot of the record straight during her visit and reveal the juicy details of her and Tyga’s breakup, how she got with Rob Kardashian and who is the better lover between the two.

According to Blac Chyna, she knew she and Tyga’s relationship was over when she was kicked out his house only to find out he was planning Kylie’s 17th birthday.

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she explained. “Then also, sometimes things just kind of like spread you different ways, and I guess maybe that’s kind of what was going on. The way that it went about, like publicly, wasn’t right. Even not publicly it wasn’t right.”

Chyna revealed Tyga was indeed dating Kylie when she was 16. And also said she didn’t get with Rob Kardashian to spite the Kardashian family. She said Rob had been DM’ing her for months before she responded to him one lonely night in her hotel room. They agreed to meet up and sparks flew.

When asked who was the overall better lover, Chyna hesitated to answer then responded, Rob.

Watch it, below:

Blac Chyna Says Rob Was A Better Lover Than Tyga, Spills The Tea On Tyga & Kylie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

