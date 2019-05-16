Wu-Tang Clan Releasing New EP This Friday

Wu-Tang Clan is dropping a new EP on Friday inspired by its new documentary, Of Mics and Men. The four-part series celebrates the hip-hop group’s rise to fame. The first episode just premiered on Showtime on May 10th. Wu-Tang Clan just kicked off its 25th anniversary tour in London last week. The U.S. leg runs from June 1st to August 2nd, with stops in 14 cities and touring with them will be De La Soul and Public Enemy.

(source-SPIN, The FADER)

Written By: JC Posted 11 hours ago

