Melanin Poppin! 12 Amazing Pictures Of Janet Jackson For Her 53rd Birthday

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Gorgeous Pics Of The Pop Icon Over The Years
1. Janet Jackson Live In Jakarta (2011)Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Janet Jackson All For You Tour (2001)Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Janet Jackson's Unbreakable World Tour (2015)Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Janet Jackson In 1998Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Janet Jackson Appears on BET's 106 & Park in 2006Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Janet Jackson at the 2018 Essence FestivalSource:Global Grind 6 of 12
7. Janet Jackson in 1986Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. janet jacksonSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Janet in 2012 at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Janet Jackson in the 1989 "Love Will Never Do (Without You)" VideoSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Janet Jackson at the 2015 BET AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Janet Jackson at the Dubai World Cup in 2016Source:Getty 12 of 12
was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
