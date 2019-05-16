CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

 

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is coming clean about his past revealing that he is a sex addict.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In his soon to be released memoir entitled “Darkness to Light” Odom reveals  “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”  Odom also claims that he has slept with over 2,000 women including prostitutes and strippers.  Adding to his obsession with sex, Odom tells TMZ that he watched porn excessively,  “I ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

RELATED STORY: Lamar Odom Talks Candidly About What Is Done In The Dark [VIDEO]

Odom also admits to cheating on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and regretting the affair, [I] “wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”   In the book Odom also talks about how the addiction triggered his drug problem because the combination of the two heightened each other.

As far as his sex addiction, Odom says it’s a battle but he feels he is winning it.  No word on when Odom’s memoir will be released but it sounds juicy and worth the read.

source

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

14 photos Launch gallery

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Continue reading Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

Lots Of Love: 14 Photos Of Lamar Odom With His Famous Friends & Family

 

The Latest:

 

 

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close