3rd Street Ramp Closure Will Slow Traffic for 2 Years

If you commute across the S. 3rd Street bridge, pack your patience because it’s going to get a lot harder come this fall.

Starting in late September or early October, ODOT will permanently close the on-ramp from S. 3rd Street to I-70 East. According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Breanna Badane, spokesperson for Ohio Department of Transportation, says,””We’re out here, trying to get the word out early so folks have time to plan for this.”

She added, “There’s a lot of ramps in a short distance downtown so this project, big picture, kind of consolidates some of those ramps so some ramps close permanently, but we build new ramps to improve downtown circulation and traffic flow to and from the interstate.”

The project will cost upwards of $400 million dollars.

ODOT has provided a list of detours for drivers to take, they include:

3rd to Livingston to Alum Creek Dr to I-70 east

Main St. to Miller Ave. to Mooberry to I-70 east

Spring/Long to SR 315 south to I-70 east

Greenlawn to I-71 north to I-70 east

Safe Travels!

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 19 mins ago

