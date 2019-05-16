CLOSE
3rd Street Ramp Closure Will Slow Traffic for 2 Years

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

If you commute across the S. 3rd Street bridge, pack your patience because it’s going to get a lot harder come this fall.

Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

Starting in late September or early October, ODOT will permanently close the on-ramp from S. 3rd Street to I-70 East. According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Breanna Badane, spokesperson for Ohio Department of Transportation, says,””We’re out here, trying to get the word out early so folks have time to plan for this.”

She added, “There’s a lot of ramps in a short distance downtown so this project, big picture, kind of consolidates some of those ramps so some ramps close permanently, but we build new ramps to improve downtown circulation and traffic flow to and from the interstate.”

The project will cost upwards of $400 million dollars.

ODOT has provided a list of detours for drivers to take, they include:

  • 3rd to Livingston to Alum Creek Dr to I-70 east
  • Main St. to Miller Ave. to Mooberry to I-70 east
  • Spring/Long to SR 315 south to I-70 east
  • Greenlawn to I-71 north to I-70 east

Safe Travels!

3rd Street Ramp Closure Will Slow Traffic for 2 Years was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

